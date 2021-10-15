Astronauts of China's Shenzhou-13 mission meet press

Xinhua) 08:28, October 15, 2021

Chinese astronauts for the upcoming Shenzhou-13 mission Zhai Zhigang (C), Wang Yaping (R) and Ye Guangfu meet the press at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Oct. 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Ju Zhenhua)

JIUQUAN, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu, the three Chinese astronauts for the upcoming Shenzhou-13 mission, met the press on Thursday.

The Shenzhou-13 manned spaceship will be launched at 12:23 a.m. Saturday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, the China Manned Space Agency announced earlier on Thursday.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Du Mingming)