Stunning images of lights illuminating Chinese cities taken by China's Shenzhou 12 astronauts

People's Daily Online) 16:12, September 29, 2021

Photo taken by astronaut Liu Boming, shows a spectacular view of thousands of lights in northeast China's Shenyang city (L) and Chuangchun city (R). (Photo courtesy of the CMESO)

The China Manned Space Engineering Office (CMESO) has recently released a batch of breathtaking images, including snapshots of lights illuminating Chinese cities, taken by the country's Shenzhou 12 astronauts through small windows inside the Tianhe space station module while in low Earth orbit.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)