Shenzhou-13 astronauts enter space station core module

Xinhua) 10:49, October 16, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- The three Chinese astronauts onboard the Shenzhou-13 spaceship entered the country's space station core module Tianhe on Saturday, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

