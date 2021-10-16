Home>>
Shenzhou-13 astronauts enter space station core module
(Xinhua) 10:49, October 16, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- The three Chinese astronauts onboard the Shenzhou-13 spaceship entered the country's space station core module Tianhe on Saturday, according to the China Manned Space Agency.
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Shenzhou-13 crewed spaceship docks with space station module
- Training moments of Shenzhou-13 crew for space mission
- Meet Commander Zero of Shenzhou-13 launch mission
- Astronauts of China's Shenzhou-13 mission meet press
- China announces Shenzhou-13 crew, including first female to space station
- China unveils Shenzhou-13 crew for six-month space station mission
- China discloses tasks of Shenzhou-13 crewed space mission
- Astronauts chat with students in Hong Kong
- National astronauts inspire space dreams of Hong Kong youths
- Chinese astronauts complete first extravehicular activities for space station construction
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.