Home>>
Daughter sees her mother off to China's space station
(People's Daily App) 15:14, October 18, 2021
Shenzhou-13 was launched successfully from Jiuquan, Gansu Province on Saturday morning.
Wang Yaping, one of the three astronauts on board, is the first Chinese female astronaut to step foot on China’s space station.
When Wang Yaping was about to enter the spacecraft, her daughter kept shouting and cheering for her.
(Compiled and produced by Wu Yixuan)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Retired NASA astronaut praises Chinese female astronaut Wang Yaping
- Shenzhou-13 astronauts enter Tianzhou-3 cargo craft
- China's longest-ever crewed space mission "impressive," experts say
- China embarks on longest-ever crewed mission for space station construction
- Shenzhou-13 astronauts enter space station core module
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.