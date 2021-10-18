Daughter sees her mother off to China's space station

(People's Daily App) 15:14, October 18, 2021

Shenzhou-13 was launched successfully from Jiuquan, Gansu Province on Saturday morning.

Wang Yaping, one of the three astronauts on board, is the first Chinese female astronaut to step foot on China’s space station.

When Wang Yaping was about to enter the spacecraft, her daughter kept shouting and cheering for her.

