What does it take to become an astronaut?
(People's Daily App) 09:39, October 21, 2021
Wang Yaping is scheduled to become the first female Chinese astronaut to spacewalk following the successful launch of the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft.
Many see the glory but few know her story. Over the last two years, Wang has logged over 6,000 rigorous hours of training from docking a spacecraft to controlling the robotic arm.
Among the more exhausting exercises is underwater training. What does it take to become an astronaut? Let's watch Wang in action.
(Produced by Fan Jingyi and Di Jingyuan)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
