What does it take to become an astronaut?

(People's Daily App) 09:39, October 21, 2021

Wang Yaping is scheduled to become the first female Chinese astronaut to spacewalk following the successful launch of the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft.

Many see the glory but few know her story. Over the last two years, Wang has logged over 6,000 rigorous hours of training from docking a spacecraft to controlling the robotic arm.

Among the more exhausting exercises is underwater training. What does it take to become an astronaut? Let's watch Wang in action.

