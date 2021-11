We Are China

Wang Yaping becomes first Chinese woman to go on a spacewalk

(People's Daily App) 14:34, November 08, 2021

Congratulations! Chinese astronaut Wang Yaping becomes China's first female taikonaut to conduct extravehicular activities (EVAs).

China launched its Shenzhou-13 astronauts, or taikonauts, on October 16. The trio entered the core module Tianhe of China's space station the same day, starting their planned six-month stay there.

