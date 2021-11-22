Languages

Archive

Monday, November 22, 2021

Home>>

Tiangong space station flies across sky

(Xinhua) 09:54, November 22, 2021

China launched the Shenzhou-13 spaceship on Oct. 16, sending the three astronauts on a six-month mission to construct its space station.

Photos show the Tiangong space station flying over China.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories