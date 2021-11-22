Home>>
Tiangong space station flies across sky
(Xinhua) 09:54, November 22, 2021
China launched the Shenzhou-13 spaceship on Oct. 16, sending the three astronauts on a six-month mission to construct its space station.
Photos show the Tiangong space station flying over China.
