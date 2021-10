We Are China

China's space station flies over Beijing's ancient pagoda

(People's Daily App) 18:01, October 25, 2021

China's space station flew over an ancient pagoda at Liangxiang Township of Fangshan District, Beijing on Sunday.

The attic-styled building, named Duobao Pagoda at Liangxiang, or Haotian Pagoda, is a five-story, hollow, octagonal, brick pagoda built in 1068 AD of Liao Dynasty.

The video presents a romantic view of modern technology and ancient civilization.

(Compiled by Lyu Xingke)

