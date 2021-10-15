Home>>
China's space dream in 3 words
(People's Daily App) 17:08, October 15, 2021
During every successful step in China’s space dream, there is one standard phrase that seems to signal success: “everything is normal, ” which broadly translates into NASA-speak as “Everything AOK.”
This mash-up from China’s deep space stations and satellite control stations not only shows mesmerizing views of starry skies but also represents the commitment China has made in its mission to explore that firmament.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.