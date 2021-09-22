Home>>
China launches cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-3 for space station supplies
(Ecns.cn) 08:45, September 22, 2021
The Long March-7 Y4 rocket, carrying Tianzhou-3, blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 20, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
China launched cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-3 on Monday to deliver supplies for its under-construction space station.
On Sept. 18, the Tianzhou-2 cargo craft separated from the rear docking port of Tianhe and docked with its front docking port.
