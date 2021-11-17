Home>>
China from outer space
(People's Daily App) 15:00, November 17, 2021
What does China look like through the lenses of Jilin-1 satellites?
Majestic moutains, lush gorges, charming rivers, epic buildings... China overflows with numerous beautiful places to visit.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- How Shenzhou-13 crew enjoy meal aboard China's space station
- Chinese astronauts' EVAs to help extend mechanical arm
- China's space station flies over Beijing's ancient pagoda
- China’s routine space vehicle test ‘a transparent act for peaceful use, not militarization’
- Retired NASA astronaut praises Chinese female astronaut Wang Yaping
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.