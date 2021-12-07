We Are China

China's CERES-1 Y2 commercial rocket sends 5 satellites into space

Ecns.cn) 15:46, December 07, 2021

China's CERES-1 Y2 rocket blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Gansu Province at 12:12 p.m. (Beijing Time)， Dec. 7, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/ Wang Jiangbo)

The rocket sent five small satellites into the planned orbit.

It was the 2nd flight mission of the CERES-1 rocket series.

