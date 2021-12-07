We Are China

China's CERES-1 Y2 commercial rocket launches 5 satellites

Xinhua) 13:20, December 07, 2021

JIUQUAN, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday launched its CERES-1 Y2 carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

The rocket blasted off at 12:12 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the launch site, sending five small satellites into the planned orbit.

It was the 2nd flight mission of the CERES-1 rocket series.

