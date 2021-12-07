Home>>
China's CERES-1 Y2 commercial rocket launches 5 satellites
(Xinhua) 13:20, December 07, 2021
JIUQUAN, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday launched its CERES-1 Y2 carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.
The rocket blasted off at 12:12 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the launch site, sending five small satellites into the planned orbit.
It was the 2nd flight mission of the CERES-1 rocket series.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.