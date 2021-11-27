We Are China

China launches Zhongxing-1D satellite

Xinhua) 10:00, November 27, 2021

A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying the Zhongxing-1D satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 27 , 2021. (Photo by Bai Xiaofei/Xinhua)

XICHANG, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent a new satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province Saturday.

The satellite, Zhongxing-1D, was launched at 0:40 a.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-3B carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.

This launch marked the 399th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)