Home>>
China launches Earth science satellite
(Xinhua) 11:05, November 05, 2021
TAIYUAN, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday sent an Earth science satellite into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the northern Shanxi Province.
The satellite, called Guangmu, was launched by a Long March-6 carrier rocket at 10:19 a.m. (Beijing Time) and entered the planned orbit.
It was the 395th flight mission of the Long March rocket series, the launch center said.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.