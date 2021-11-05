China launches Earth science satellite

Xinhua) 11:05, November 05, 2021

TAIYUAN, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday sent an Earth science satellite into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the northern Shanxi Province.

The satellite, called Guangmu, was launched by a Long March-6 carrier rocket at 10:19 a.m. (Beijing Time) and entered the planned orbit.

It was the 395th flight mission of the Long March rocket series, the launch center said.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)