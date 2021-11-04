Home>>
China launches remote-sensing satellite group
(Xinhua) 08:11, November 04, 2021
A group of remote-sensing satellites is launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Nov. 3, 2021. The second group of the Yaogan-32 satellite family was launched by a Long March-2C rocket with an attached upper stage at 3:43 p.m. (Beijing Time) and entered the planned orbit. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
JIUQUAN, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China launched a group of remote-sensing satellites from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Wednesday.
The second group of the Yaogan-32 satellite family was launched by a Long March-2C rocket with an attached upper stage at 3:43 p.m. (Beijing Time) and entered the planned orbit.
This was the 394th mission of the Long March rocket series.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.