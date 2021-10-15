China launches first solar exploration satellite

Xinhua) 08:26, October 15, 2021

A Long March-2D rocket carrying China's first solar exploration satellite blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 14, 2021. China sent its first solar exploration satellite into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province at 6:51 p.m. Thursday (Beijing Time). The satellite was launched aboard a Long March-2D rocket and entered its planned orbit successfully. Ten small satellites including an orbital atmospheric density detection experimental satellite and a commercial meteorological detection constellation experimental satellite were also sent into space using the same carrier rocket. It was the 391st flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series. (Photo by Zheng Bin/Xinhua)

TAIYUAN, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- China sent its first solar exploration satellite into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province at 6:51 p.m. Thursday (Beijing Time).

The satellite was launched aboard a Long March-2D rocket and entered its planned orbit successfully.

Ten small satellites including an orbital atmospheric density detection experimental satellite and a commercial meteorological detection constellation experimental satellite were also sent into space using the same carrier rocket.

It was the 391st flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Du Mingming)