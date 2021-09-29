Home>>
China's newly launched experimental satellite experiences abnormalities
(Xinhua) 09:23, September 29, 2021
XICHANG, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese experimental satellite sent into space on Monday has experienced abnormalities, and space engineers are investigating the cause.
The satellite was launched at 4:20 p.m. (Beijing Time) on a Long March-3B carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province.
The satellite entered the planned orbit but showed abnormalities during flight.
