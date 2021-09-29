We Are China

China's newly launched experimental satellite experiences abnormalities

Xinhua) 09:23, September 29, 2021

XICHANG, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese experimental satellite sent into space on Monday has experienced abnormalities, and space engineers are investigating the cause.

The satellite was launched at 4:20 p.m. (Beijing Time) on a Long March-3B carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The satellite entered the planned orbit but showed abnormalities during flight.

