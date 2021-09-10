China launches Zhongxing-9B satellite

A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying the Zhongxing-9B satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 9, 2021. (Photo by Bai Xiaofei/Xinhua)

XICHANG, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- China successfully launched a new direct broadcast satellite (DBS) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province Thursday.

The satellite, Zhongxing-9B, was launched at 7:50 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-3B carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.

The new DBS is designed to run for 15 years and will be operated by the China Satellite Communications Co., Ltd., said the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

Zhongxing-9B, equipped with specially designed transponders, can support the transmission of 4K and 8K high-definition video programs and provide high-quality live broadcast transmission services for major events such as the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

In addition, the new DBS will provide timely and reliable communication services for emergency rescue and disaster relief.

This launch marked the 388th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.

