We Are China

China launches two experimental satellites

Xinhua) 09:07, August 25, 2021

A Yuanzheng-1 (Expedition-1) upper stage aboard a Long March-2C carrier rocket, carrying two experimental satellites, blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Aug. 24, 2021. China successfully sent two experimental satellites into planned orbit on Tuesday. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent two experimental satellites into planned orbit on Tuesday.

A Yuanzheng-1 (Expedition-1) upper stage aboard a Long March-2C carrier rocket blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 7:15 p.m. (Beijing Time), carrying the experimental satellites.

The launch was the 385th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)