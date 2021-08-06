China launches Zhongxing-2E satellite

Xinhua) 10:25, August 06, 2021

A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying the Zhongxing-2E satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Xichang, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 6, 2021. The satellite has entered its preset orbit. Friday's launch was the 383rd mission of the Long March rocket series. (Photo by Guo Wenbin/Xinhua)

XICHANG, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- China sent the Zhongxing-2E satellite into space on a Long March-3B carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province at 0:30 a.m. Friday.

The satellite has entered its preset orbit.

Friday's launch was the 383rd mission of the Long March rocket series.

