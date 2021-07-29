China launches Tianhui I-04 satellite

Xinhua) 13:13, July 29, 2021

A Long March-2D rocket carrying the Tianhui I-04 satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, July 29, 2021. China successfully launched the Tianhui I-04 satellite from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at noon on Thursday. The satellite was launched by a Long March-2D rocket at 12:01 p.m. (Beijing Time), and then successfully entered the planned orbit. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, July 29 (Xinhua) -- China successfully launched the Tianhui I-04 satellite from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at noon on Thursday.

The satellite was launched by a Long March-2D rocket at 12:01 p.m. (Beijing Time), and then successfully entered the planned orbit.

This was the 381st flight mission of the Long March rocket series.

