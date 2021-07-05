China launches Fengyun-3E meteorological satellite

July 05, 2021

A Long March-4C rocket carrying the Fengyun-3E (FY-3E) satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, July 5, 2021. (Photo/ Wang Jiangbo)

China sent a new meteorological satellite into planned orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Monday morning. FY-3E will be the world's first meteorological satellite in early morning orbit for civil service.

It will also monitor the global snow and ice coverage, sea surface temperature, natural disasters, and ecology to better respond to climate change and prevent and mitigate meteorological disasters.

