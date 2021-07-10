Home>>
China launches new satellite group
(Xinhua) 09:35, July 10, 2021
TAIYUAN, July 9 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday successfully sent a new satellite group into preset orbit from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province.
The Zhongzi-02 satellite group was launched by a Long March-6 carrier rocket at 7:59 p.m. (Beijing Time).
Friday's launch was the 379th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.
