China launches new satellite group

Xinhua) 09:35, July 10, 2021

A Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying the Zhongzi-02 satellite group blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, in north China's Shanxi Province, July 9, 2021. China on Friday successfully sent a new satellite group into preset orbit from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province. The Zhongzi-02 satellite group was launched by a Long March-6 carrier rocket at 7:59 p.m. (Beijing Time). (Photo by Zheng Taotao/Xinhua)

TAIYUAN, July 9 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday successfully sent a new satellite group into preset orbit from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province.

The Zhongzi-02 satellite group was launched by a Long March-6 carrier rocket at 7:59 p.m. (Beijing Time).

Friday's launch was the 379th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.

