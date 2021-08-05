China sends two multimedia satellites into orbit

Xinhua) 08:18, August 05, 2021

A Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying two satellites blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 4, 2021. China on Wednesday successfully sent two multimedia satellites into pre-set orbit from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province. The satellites were launched by a Long March-6 carrier rocket at 7:01 p.m. (Beijing Time). The launch was the 382nd flight mission for the Long March series carrier rockets. (Photo by Zheng Taotao/Xinhua)

TAIYUAN, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday successfully sent two multimedia satellites into pre-set orbit from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province.

The satellites were launched by a Long March-6 carrier rocket at 7:01 p.m. (Beijing Time).

The launch was the 382nd flight mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)