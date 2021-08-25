We Are China

China launches new communication technology experiment satellite

Xinhua) 08:24, August 25, 2021

A new communication technology experiment satellite is launched at 11:41 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-3B carrier rocket at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 24, 2021. China successfully launched a new communication technology experiment satellite from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province Tuesday. (Photo by Guo Wenbin/Xinhua)

XICHANG, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- China successfully launched a new communication technology experiment satellite from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province Tuesday.

The satellite was launched at 11:41 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-3B carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.

This launch marked the 386th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.

