China launches new satellite group
(Xinhua) 08:37, August 19, 2021
A Long March-4B carrier rocket carrying the Tianhui II-02 satellite group blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 19, 2021. China successfully launched the Tianhui II-02 satellite group at 6:32 a.m. on Thursday. (Photo by Zheng Bin/Xinhua)
TAIYUAN, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- China successfully launched the Tianhui II-02 satellite group at 6:32 a.m. on Thursday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern China's Shanxi Province.
The satellite group was carried by a Long March-4B carrier rocket and then entered the planned orbit.
It was the 384th mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.
