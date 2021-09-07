China launches new Earth observation satellite

A Long March-4C rocket carrying the satellite Gaofen-5 02 blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 7, 2021. China sent the new Earth observation satellite into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center at 11:01 a.m. Tuesday (Beijing Time). (Photo by Zheng Bin/Xinhua)

TAIYUAN, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- China sent a new Earth observation satellite into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province at 11:01 a.m. Tuesday (Beijing Time).

The satellite, Gaofen-5 02, was launched aboard a Long March-4C rocket and entered its planned orbit successfully.

It is a hyperspectral satellite that will be used for comprehensive environmental monitoring, aiming to improve the country's hyperspectral observation capacity of the atmosphere, water and land.

The satellite and carrier rocket were developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

It was the 387th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

