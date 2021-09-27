China launches new satellite

Xinhua) 15:11, September 27, 2021

The Jilin-1 Gaofen 02D satellite is launched by Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Sept. 27, 2021. China sent a new satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 2:19 p.m. Monday (Beijing Time). The satellite entered the planned orbit successfully. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- China sent a new satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 2:19 p.m. Monday (Beijing Time).

The Jilin-1 Gaofen 02D satellite was launched by Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.

This launch marked the 11th mission for the Kuaizhou series carrier rockets.

