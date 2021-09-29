China rolls out small GEO satellite platform for emerging markets

ZHUHAI, Guangdong, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday rolled out a small geostationary earth orbit (GEO) satellite platform, DFH-3E, at the ongoing 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition.

Compatible with low-cost launch vehicles, the small GEO satellites based on the DFH-3E platform are targeting the market of small and medium-sized communication satellites with low capital expenditure.

Xiong Xiaojiang with the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, also technical director of the platform, said they have provided schemes and suggestions to users in many countries and regions and attracted considerable interest.

The global market for satellites has seen changes in recent years, Xiong said. A growing number of small and medium-sized countries need their own communication satellites, but they usually have limited funds and demands.

He noted that when satellite operators test new services or expand their services, they need small and medium-sized satellites to deal with the market uncertainty.

In addition, new business modes such as flexible networking and resource sharing also expanded the market of small and medium-sized communication satellites, he added.

Compared to other GEO satellite products on the market, the DFH-3E platform can provide users with significant savings.

The first satellite based on the platform has passed the critical design review and its product development work is underway. It is scheduled to be launched in 2022.

