China launches remote-sensing satellite group

Xinhua) 16:35, November 03, 2021

JIUQUAN, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China launched a group of remote-sensing satellites from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Wednesday.

The second group of the Yaogan-32 satellite family was launched by a Long March-2C rocket with an attached upper stage at 3:43 p.m. (Beijing Time) and entered the planned orbit.

This was the 394th mission of the Long March rocket series.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Hongyu)