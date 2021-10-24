China launches new satellite for space debris mitigation technology verification

(Global Times) 11:17, October 24, 2021

China launches new satellite for space debris mitigation technology verification Photo: Chen Yongjian

China successfully launched Shijian-21 satellite into preset orbit via a Long March-3B carrier rocket from Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Southwest China's Sichuan Province on Sunday morning around 9:27 am.

The Shijian-21 satellite is tasked to verify space debris mitigation technology, Global Times learned from space authorities. The Sunday mission marked the 393rd flight of the Long March carrier rocket family.

