China's Kuaizhou-1A rocket launches new satellite
(Xinhua) 09:13, November 25, 2021
JIUQUAN, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday sent a new satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.
The Shiyan-11 satellite was launched by a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket at 7:41 a.m. (Beijing Time) and entered the planned orbit.
It was the 13th flight mission of the Kuaizhou-1A rockets, according to the launch center.
