Over 600 hydrogen-powered vehicles in Zhangjiakou to serve Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Ecns.cn) 15:44, December 07, 2021

A hydrogen fuel cell bus pulls into a bus station in Zhangjiakou, a co-host city of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in Hebei Province, Dec. 6, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Zhai Yujia)

Zhangjiakou City will deploy more than 600 hydrogen-powered vehicles in the city's competition zone for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, according to the local government.

As the co-host city of the Olympics, Zhangjiakou has eight hydrogen refueling stations.

