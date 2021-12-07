Home>>
Over 600 hydrogen-powered vehicles in Zhangjiakou to serve Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
(Ecns.cn) 15:44, December 07, 2021
A hydrogen fuel cell bus pulls into a bus station in Zhangjiakou, a co-host city of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in Hebei Province, Dec. 6, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Zhai Yujia)
Zhangjiakou City will deploy more than 600 hydrogen-powered vehicles in the city's competition zone for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, according to the local government.
As the co-host city of the Olympics, Zhangjiakou has eight hydrogen refueling stations.
