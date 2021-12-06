Home>>
Nordic combined and ski jumping events for Beijing 2022 held in Zhangjiakou
(Ecns.cn) 17:13, December 06, 2021
A participant competes during the men's Nordic combined event at the National Ski Jumping Center in Chongli District of Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 4, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)
FIS Nordic Combined Continental Cup and FIS Ski Jumping Continental Cup (Men &Women) were held at the National Ski Jumping Center and the National Cross Country Center in Chongli District of Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province, on Saturday.
