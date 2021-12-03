Home>>
Press conference on preparation of Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games held in Beijing
(Xinhua) 16:21, December 03, 2021
The State Council Information Office holds a press conference on the preparation of the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 3, 2021. Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games will take place from Feb. 4 to 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)
