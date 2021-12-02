Landscape projects for 2022 Winter Olympics upgraded

Ecns.cn) 10:20, December 02, 2021

Citizens run under the Shougang Ski Jumping Platform in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 1, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Juan)

The project of the public space along the Yongding River in the Beijing Winter Olympic Park has been upgraded. Four areas including the theme of Olympics and industrial memories were open to the public, providing leisure places for people.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)