Home>>
Landscape projects for 2022 Winter Olympics upgraded
(Ecns.cn) 10:20, December 02, 2021
Citizens run under the Shougang Ski Jumping Platform in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 1, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Juan)
The project of the public space along the Yongding River in the Beijing Winter Olympic Park has been upgraded. Four areas including the theme of Olympics and industrial memories were open to the public, providing leisure places for people.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Music flash mob brings together Chinese and Finnish voices for the 2022 Winter Olympics
- International youth look forward to Beijing 2022
- Chinese, Greek youth create artworks to send best wishes to Beijing 2022
- Commentary: Diplomatic boycott of Beijing 2022 is selfish and harmful
- Beijing to open non-accredited media center during 2022 Winter Olympics
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.