International youth look forward to Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 15:41, December 01, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- With the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games approaching, an international youth exchange camp has brought together Chinese youth and international students from different countries and regions through the Olympics.

The campers participated in events online and offline in three days, including visits to the headquarters of the Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee and Shougang Park where they learnt about the progress of the preparations for the Winter Olympics.

Abdelaziz Larroussi, a Moroccan student from Beijing Sport University, said that through the visits and exchanges, he had a deeper understanding of the preparations for the Beijing Winter Olympics and was full of expectations.

"Although winter snowfall in Morocco is rare, I really enjoy winter sports. I hope to see more ice and snow events and a better performance at the Beijing Winter Olympics," he said.

Temelidi Yulia, a Russian student from Tsinghua University, will work as an interpreter volunteer at the National Stadium during the Games.

"I was very honored to witness the Winter Olympics in Beijing," she said. "I think under the current global epidemic, it was not easy to hold the Beijing Winter Olympics as scheduled, so I'm looking forward to the Winter Olympics even more."

