Home>>
What's so special about the ice in National Speed Skating Oval
(Xinhua) 14:21, December 02, 2021
The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is less than 70 days away.
The "Ice Ribbon" - the ice that is the fastest, most technologically advanced and environmentally friendly - is ready to welcome both its athletes and spectators alike.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Landscape projects for 2022 Winter Olympics upgraded
- Music flash mob brings together Chinese and Finnish voices for the 2022 Winter Olympics
- International youth look forward to Beijing 2022
- Chinese, Greek youth create artworks to send best wishes to Beijing 2022
- Commentary: Diplomatic boycott of Beijing 2022 is selfish and harmful
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.