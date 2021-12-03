Final Beijing 2022 Olympic curling places to be determined in Netherlands

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- The final eight places of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic curling competition will be determined at the Olympic Qualification Event to be held in Leeuwarden of the Netherlands from December 5 to 18.

During the qualification event, nine women's teams, nine men's teams and 14 mixed doubles teams will compete for eight Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic places. Three women's teams and three men's teams will qualify for the Beijing 2022. 14 mixed doubles teams, divided into two groups, will fight for two Olympic places.

According to the World Curling Federation, the Olympic Qualification Event will be played without fans in attendance due to recent restrictions implemented in the Netherlands.

China, Canada, Switzerland and Sweden have qualified in all three disciplines of the Beijing 2022 curling competition which set to take place from February 2 to 20.

