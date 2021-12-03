Home>>
Come and check out the green, low-carbon Winter Olympics Community in Beijing
(People's Daily Online) 17:51, December 03, 2021
|Photo shows the exterior of the cultural square for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Guangning sub-district, Shijingshan district, Beijing. (Photo by Yang Yuboluo/People's Daily Online)
A cultural square for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games powered by clean energy was recently put into operation in Guangning sub-district, Shijingshan district, Beijing.
The cultural square is the first Winter Olympics Community in China. Fueled by AI, clean energy, the internet of things and 5G technologies, the low-carbon community houses a series of intelligent terminals and equipment, such as smart tracks for fitness exercises, smart street lamps, distributed photovoltaic power generation devices, smart micro grids and smart garbage sorters.
