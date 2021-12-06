Winter Olympics trivia: What are the new events for Beijing 2022 Winter Games?
The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are scheduled to include a record 109 medal events, and seven of them are new to the Winter Games.
Respectively, the seven new events will include women's monobob and freestyle skiing Big Air (men's and women's), as well as mixed team events in short-track speed skating relay, ski jumping, freestyle skiing aerials, and snowboard cross.
International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Li Lingwei said that the seven events were newly added because they don't require extra designated venues, with TV broadcasters also undertaking plans to broadcast a larger number of events during the Winter Games.
Besides, these newly added events enjoy huge popularity among a younger generation of people and will help to further improve the participation level of females at the Winter Games, Li added.
