China to hit back if U.S. insists on "diplomatic boycott" of Winter Games: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:24, December 07, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- A foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday urged the United States to stop hyping up the so-called "diplomatic boycott" of the Beijing Winter Olympics, saying that China will take countermeasures if the U.S. insists to do so.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked about the Biden administration's plan of announcing a so-called "diplomatic boycott" this week.

"The United States should take China's concerns seriously, refrain from politicizing sports, and stop hyping up the so-called 'diplomatic boycott' of the Beijing Winter Olympics, so as to avoid affecting dialogue and cooperation between the two countries in important areas," he said.

The Winter Olympics is not a stage for political posturing and manipulation, Zhao stressed, adding that American politicians' constant hyping of "diplomatic boycott", despite not being invited to attend the Beijing Winter Olympics, violates the Olympic Charter, offends the Chinese people, and is pure political provocation.

In response to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's remarks that Australia is considering the issue of "diplomatic boycott" of Beijing Winter Olympics, Zhao said it is the athletes around the world who should be in the spotlight of the Beijing Winter Olympics, not politicians.

"Those politicians clamoring 'boycott' are pursuing their own political interests. No one cares whether they come or not, and it would not affect Beijing's successful hosting of the Winter Olympics," he added.

