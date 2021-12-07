Chinese mainland reports 60 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:13, December 07, 2021

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a sampling site in Xiangfang District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 6, 2021. Harbin launched the third round of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing in some areas on Monday since new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 60 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Of the new local cases, 55 were reported in Inner Mongolia, two each in Heilongjiang and Yunnan and one in Zhejiang.

Also reported were 34 new imported cases in eight provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Monday, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 99,297 by Monday, including 1,107 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 16 were in severe condition.

A total of 93,554 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 14 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Monday, of whom 10 were from outside the mainland.

