Chinese mainland reports 80 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:37, December 03, 2021

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing at a sampling site in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 1, 2021.Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 80 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Of the new local cases, 56 were reported in Inner Mongolia and 10 in Heilongjiang.

Also reported were 16 new imported cases in five provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Three new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, it added.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)