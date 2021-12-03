North China's Manzhouli reports 11 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

December 03, 2021

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing at a sampling site in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

HOHHOT, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- The border city of Manzhouli in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reported 11 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, local authorities have said.

So far, the city has reported 194 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases in the latest outbreak. All cases are receiving treatment in a designated local hospital, according to a press briefing.

As of noon on Thursday, a total of 6,086 close contacts and 2,787 secondary close contacts had been placed under medical observation at designated locations.

Twelve confirmed cases were detected during Manzhouli's fourth citywide nucleic acid testing, and the confirmation of further positive cases is pending. The fifth round of testing is underway.

