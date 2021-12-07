North China border city reports 37 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 08:50, December 07, 2021

A volunteer registers personal information for a resident before nucleic acid testing in the border city of Manzhouli in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 6, 2021.(Xinhua/Wei Jingyu)

HOHHOT, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- The border city of Manzhouli in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reported 37 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases from 12 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, local authorities have said.

So far, the city has reported 391 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the latest outbreak. All cases are receiving treatment at a designated local hospital, according to a press briefing on Monday.

At 8 a.m. on Monday, the border city launched its ninth mass nucleic acid testing. As of 2 p.m., more than 170,000 samples have been collected.

From Nov. 28 to Sunday, the city completed eight citywide nucleic acid testings, with 396 positive results reported. Following additional diagnosis, the city reported that 391 confirmed cases had been found, according to the local health authorities.

