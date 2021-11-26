China pledges to enhance cooperation with Zimbabwe

Xinhua) 13:58, November 26, 2021

HARARE, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Guo Shaochun on Thursday reaffirmed China's commitment to enhancing its strategic cooperation with Zimbabwe.

China's assistance to and support for Zimbabwe are based on the historical sisterly relationship that exists between the two countries, Guo told a media briefing.

"A handful of rogue journalists, media agencies, non-governmental organizations keep making up slanderous stories against China. There is no evidence to the stories," Guo said.

Investigations carried out by Zimbabwe's largest daily newspaper the Herald recently revealed that the United States is funding and training local reporters to write anti-China stories and discredit Chinese investments.

Guo said that China will continue to support Zimbabwe by pursuing non-interference policies for mutual benefit.

"We respect Zimbabwe and try to help Zimbabwe. We always pursue mutual benefits and put the greater good first," he said.

The ambassador also said China will never forget Africa's assistance to its effort to restore its lawful seat in the United Nations 50 years ago.

China now remains a main foreign investor in Zimbabwe, with investments in Zimbabwe's agriculture and the energy sector, as well as for the upgrading of its telecommunication networks and the construction of a new Parliament building.

In addition, since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China has donated the critically needed ventilators, personal protective supplies, and vaccines to assist Zimbabwe's fight against the pandemic.

