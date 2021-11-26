Languages

Friday, November 26, 2021

Highlights of Chinese skaters at ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating

(Xinhua) 08:28, November 26, 2021

Ren Ziwei (L) of China competes during the heat of men's 1500m race at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Nov. 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)


