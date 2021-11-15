Home>>
Highlights of women's 1500m division A race at ISU Speed Skating World Cup
(Xinhua) 11:25, November 15, 2021
Takagi Miho (C) of Japan, Brittany Bowe (L) of the United States and Nadezhda Morozova of Kazakhstan pose for the picture during the awarding ceremony for the women's 1500m division A race at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland, Nov. 14, 2021. (Photo by Rafal Oleksiewicz/Xinhua)
